Tumbok Karera Tips, September 18, 2017 (@SAN LAZARO PARK) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1 : PATOK – (9) Super Vista; TUMBOK – (2) Derham Park; LONGSHOT – (3) Crixus

Race 2 : PATOK – (1) Guapo Face; TUMBOK – (2) Singkamas Scarlet; LONGSHOT – (7) Gio Conti

Race 3 : PATOK – (11) More Or Less; TUMBOK – (7) Words Of Wisdom; LONGSHOT – (13) You Are The One

Race 4 : PATOK – (2) Leonora’s Angel; TUMBOK – (5) Diamond Away; LONGSHOT – (4) Big Nevada

Race 5 : PATOK – (4) Sky Dancer; TUMBOK – (3) Play It Safe; LONGSHOT – (9) Spring Collection

Race 6 : PATOK – (2) Victory Choice; TUMBOK – (8) Morning Time; LONGSHOT – (6) Nicole’s Pet/Red

Race 7 : PATOK – (13) Mandatum; TUMBOK – (2) Shoo In; LONGSHOT – (3) Apo

