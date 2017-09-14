PNoy kakasuhan na sa Mamasapano incident

Tuloy ang pagsasampa ng kaso ng Ombudsman laban kay dating Pangulong Benigno Simeon Aquino III kaugnay ng Mamasapano operation kung saan nasawi ang 44 miyembro ng Special Action Force.

Pinagtibay ng Ombudsman ang desisyon nito na kasuhan si Aquino ng paglabag sa Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act at Usurpation of Official Functions.

“President Aquino’s act of utilizing the services of the preventively suspended [Alan] Purisima for Oplan Exodus prior to and during its implementation, despite an OIC PNP Chief having been already designated, caused Purisima to perform under pretense of official position, the acts pertaining to the PNP Chief without being lawfully entitled to do so, in violation of Article 177 of the RPC on Usurpation of Official Functions,” saad ng Ombudsman sa inilabas nitong pahayag.

Sinabi ng Ombudsman na kinuha pa rin ni Aquino ang serbisyo ni Purisima kahit na alam nito na siya ay suspendido noon kaugnay ng iregularidad sa delivery service ng mga lisensya ng baril.

Naghain ng mosyon si Aquino at sinabi na ang pagkonsulta niya kay Purisima ay nasa ilalim ng kapangyarihan ng Pangulo.

“He can directly order any person or any subordinate to do what must be done—including those acting as resource persons to provide vital information and inputs to guide him in fully understanding the nuances of a police operation,” saad ng mosyon ng dating Pangulo.

Pero hindi ito binigyan ng bigat ng Ombudsman. “To this Office, however, the evidence on record regarding the extent of Purisima’s actual participation in Oplan Exodus, shows that he was certainly much more than a mere resource person. That President Aquino utilized the services of the preventively suspended Purisima, prior to and during the implementation, thereby giving Purisima an active role in Oplan Exodus as he was exercising a degree of authority and discretion over (ex-CIDG chief Getulio) Napeñas, is the crux of the finding of probable cause against President Aquino.”

Naghain din ng mosyon ng Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption dahil nais nila na makasuhan si Aquino kaugnay ng pagkamatay ng 44 SAF members.

Pero ayon sa Ombudsman: “in addition to the absence of probable cause, the counsel’s theory that 44 counts of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide lie against respondents is clearly bereft of merit.”

Sinabi rin ng Ombudsman na hindi maaari ang nais ng VACC na magsampa ng 44 kaso ng reckless imprudence resulting to homicide dahil iisang gawain lamang ang sinasabing pinagmulan nito.

Ang reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide, na nais ikaso ng VACC, ay may parusa na pagkakakulong na apat na buwan at isang araw hanggang apat na taon at dalawang buwan.

Ang kasong Usurpation of Official Functions ay may parusang anim na buwan at isang araw hanggang apat na taon at dalawang buwang kulong. Ang kaso graft naman ay anim na taon at isang buwan hanggang 15 taong pagkakakulong.