Si Kulot nga ba ang inilibing? Inquirer

NAILIBING na ang 14-anyos na si Reynaldo “Kulot” de Guzman sa Pasig City kahit may ilang kumukuwestiyon sa pagkakakilanlan sa bangkay.

Naging madalian ang ginawang paglilibing sa mga labi ni de Guzman dahil sa banta sa seguridad ng mga magulang nito.

“Ang gusto namin secure talaga. Mahirap na baka masingitan kami,” ayon sa hepe ng Witness Protection Program- Intelligence Service Operations Group (Isog) na si Ernie Talabucon matapos ang libing.

Inihalimbawa niya ang nangyaring tensyon sa Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG).

“Kasi kahapon nagkatensyon, di ba, sa CIDG?” aniya.

Hindi naman masabi ni Talabucon kung nanggaling sa CIDG ang banta sa seguridad ng pamilya ni de Guzman.

Tinangka ng mga taga-CIDG na kunin ang bangkay noong Martes subalit tumanggi ang mga magulang na naresulta sa kaguluhan.

Iginiit nina Eduardo Gabriel at Lina de Guzman, mga magulang ni de Guzman, na ang bangkay ay kanilang anak dahil sa nunal nito sa kaliwang tuhod at peklat sa leeg.

“Anak namin ‘yan, dugo’t laman namin ‘yan. Kami gumawa niyan, sa amin ‘yan,” ani de Guzman.

Nagsuot pa ng bulletproof vest ang mga magulang ni de Guzman at ineskortan ng mga miyembro ng Isog at Volunteers against Crime and Corruption (VACC).

Umabot lamang nang isang oras at kalahati ang seremonya.

Umalis ang convoy para sa libing alas-8:30 ng umaga mula sa lugar ng mga de Guzman sa Anak Pawis 2, Cainta, Rizal at natapos alas-10 ng umaga sa Pasig City Public Cemetery.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.