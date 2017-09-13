2 bagyo lumakas pero palabas na By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Lumakas pero papalabas na ang dalawang bagyo na nasa Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Ayon sa Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration ang bagyong Lannie ay malapit na sa Ryukyu Islands ng Taiwan.

Mayroon itong hangin na umaabot sa 130 kilometro bawat oras at pagbugsong 160 kilometro bawat oras. Umuusad ito sa bilis na 18 kilometro bawat oras.

Ang bagyong Maring naman ay malapit na sa kanlurang boundary ng PAR bago magtanghali kahapon, matapos na magpa-ulan na nagdulot ng pagbaha sa malaking bahagi ng Luzon.

Ngayong umaga ay inaasahang nasa labas na ng PAR ang bagyo.

Mayroon itong hangin na umaabot sa 85 kilometro bawat oras at pagbugsong 105 kilometro bawat oras. Umuusad ito sa bilis na 18 kilometro bawat oras pa-kanluran hilagang kanluran.

