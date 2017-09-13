Sereno binigyan ng 10 araw para sumagot sa impeachment complaint

Binigyan ng 10 araw si Supreme Court Chief Justice Ma. Lourdes Sereno upang sagutin ang impeachment complaint na inihain sa kanya ni Atty. Larry Gadon, pangulo ng PDU30 Constitutional Reform to Federalism at dating abugado ni dating Pangulo at ngayon ay Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo. Binigyan ng 10 araw si Supreme Court Chief Justice Ma. Lourdes Sereno upang sagutin ang impeachment complaint na inihain sa kanya ni Atty. Larry Gadon, pangulo ng PDU30 Constitutional Reform to Federalism at dating abugado ni dating Pangulo at ngayon ay Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo.

Ito ay matapos na pagbotohan na sufficient in form at in substance ang reklamong inihain ni Gadon sa pagdinig ng House committee on justice.

“The respondent (Sereno) shall answer the complaint within ten days from receipt of said notice and serve the copy of the answer to the complainant,” ani Oriental Mindoro Rep. Reynaldo Umali, chairman ng komite.

Idineklara ng komite na sufficient in form ang reklamo sa botong 30-4. Ganito rin ang resulta sa botohan ng sufficiency in substance. Ang tumutol sa reklamo ay sina Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Zarate, Dinagat Islands Rep. Kaka Bag-ao, Quezon City Rep.

Kit Belmonte, at Siquijor Rep. Ramon Rocamora.

“I don’t think that is personal knowledge. I don’t think Gadon was present when these things happened or took place. There are other allegations here that I think are pure hearsay,” ani Zarate. “Hindi natupad ang requirement ng sufficiency in substance. Hindi lang simpleng ground ito na kahit ano na lang isaksak sa complaint para matanggal ang isang impeachable official.”

Kasama sa reklamo laban kay Sereno ang hindi umano niya pagdedeklara ng totoo sa kanyang Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Networth, paggawa ng mga hakbang ng walang approval mula sa SC en banc, at ang pagbili ng mamahaling service vehicle.

Ibinasura naman ng komite ang ikalawang impeachment complaint laban kay Sereno na inihain ng Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption at Vanguard of the Philippine Constitution.

Hindi umano sumunod ang mga nagreklamo sa itinakdang verification ng Rules of Impeachment kaya idineklara itong insufficient in form. Natalo ang reklamo sa botong 28-5.