Pekeng Kathniel fans nabiktima si Angel; ibabagsak ang 'La Luna' By Reggee Bonoan

SINADYA palang buwisitin si Angel Locsin ng ilang grupo ng fans ng karibal na loveteam ng KathNiel para magkaisyu sila nina Daniel Padilla at Kathryn Bernardo. Pinadalhan kami ng kopya ng ilang KathNiel supporters ng nahuli nilang usapan sa social media ng nasabing grupo na sumusuporta sa ibang loveteam, balak nilang pabagsakin ang La Luna Sangre para hindi ito magtagal sa ere at ipalit na agad ang soap opera ng iniidolo nilang loveteam. Nagpaimbestiga kasi ang admin ng KaDreamersWorld kung sino ang mga nagpapakalat na balitang kontra sila sa pagbabalik ni Angel bilang si Jacintha Magsaysay sa La Luna Sangre dahil nga natatabunan daw ang KathNiel. Nang malaman nila ang masamang plano ng kalaban nilang grupo ay ipinadala sa amin ang screen shot ng usapan ng mga miyembro nito na nagpapatunay na imbento lang ang balitang galit ang KathNiel fans kay Angel. Payo lang sa supporters ng loveteam na naninira kay Angel at sa LLS, umayos naman kayo dahil nu’ng umeere ang serye ng mga idolo ninyo ay hindi naman kayo inistorbo ng KathNiel fans, sa katunayan ay sumuporta pa nga ang ilan sa kanila.

