DU30 magdadala ng mga sexy female celebrities sa Marawi

MAGDADALA si Pangulong Duterte ng mga babaeng artista sa susunod na pagbisita niya sa Marawi para magbigay aliw sa mga sundalo na patuloy na nakikipaglaban sa mga teroristang Maute.

“Bong, let’s bring along a celebrity. Mocha, let’s bring a celebrity here next time we visit.] It’s an old plan but maybe tomorrow because we’ve been…” sabi ni Duterte sa kanyang talumpati sa kanyang ika-apat na pagbisita sa Marawi City kahapon.

Inirekomenda naman ni Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson ang kanyang grupong Mocha Girls ang siyang dalhin sa Marawi, bagamat sinabi ni Duterte na mga dati na lamang na kasama noong eleksiyon ang isama.

“They’ll be drooling and licking their lips. I’ll bring one, I’ll just talk to — Who was that person who helped us during the elections? Okay, fine. I’ll bring a celebrity here. But you can only touch, okay. Just a touch,” ayon pa kay Duterte.

Inihalimbawa pa ni Duterte ang nakaraang eleksiyon kung saan sinabi niyang nakatitig ang mga sundalo sa kanyang girlfriend na kanyang kasama noon.

“During the last elections in Davao, I had a girlfriend who was really fair skinned. I’d ride a motorcycle because I like motorcycles. I went to Agdao, it’s the place where a lot of rebels were back then. But it’s toned down a bit — She was wearing shorts. When I parked my motorcycle there, everyone flocked. It’s like —just like Mautes, looking sharply like that, licking their lips,” dagdag pa ni Duterte.

Sinabi pa ni Duterte na ipinahawak pa niya ang hita ng kanyang girlfriend sa mga sundalo.

“‘All of them were really staring very hard at her legs. I said, These guys never got to touch a woman this fair and beautiful. I told her, It’s almost election. Can you do it for me and just let them touch a little?” I whispered to her,” ayon pa kay Duterte.

Sinabi pa ni Duterte na bandang huli ay napapayag din niya ang kanyang girlfriend na ipahawak ang kanyang hita.

“’Okay,’ she said. ‘Just a touch, okay?’ I told the onlookers. She was still straddling the motorcycle. They all came and kneeled. So, that rule applies for you too. Just a touch, okay? Don’t pinch it, just touch it gently,” sabi ni Duterte. (Bella Cariaso)