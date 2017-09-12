Vhong: Nananalig pa rin ako na may hustisya!

IBINASURA ng korte ang apela nina Cedric Lee, Deniece Cornejo at dalawang iba pa na i-dismiss ang “grave coercion charges” na isinampa laban sa kanila ng TV host-comedian na si Vhong Navarro.

Sa desisyon ni Metropolitan Trial Court of Taguig Branch 74 Judge Bernard Pineda Bernal sinabi nitong, “There is probable e-vidence to sustain their indictment for the crime charged.”

Bukod kina Deniece at Cedric, kasama rin sa kaso sina Sajed Fernandez Abbuhijlej at Bernice Cua Lee. Ayon pa sa resolusyon ng korte, “It is now crucial for the four to “adduce evidence on their behalf to negate the allegations of the Prosecution.”

Ibig sabihin, kailangang mas matibay ang ipakitang ebidensya ng mga akusado sa susunod na hearing.

Kinatigan din ng korte ang si-nabi ni Vhong na napilitan lang siyang umamin sa “attempted rape” na ikinaso sa kanya ni Deniece “after being assaulted and detained in Cornejo’s condominium unit, by signing in a police blotter at the Southern Police District Station station where he was brought by the accused after his assault and detention.”

Nagpasalamat naman si Vhong sa pamamagitan ng kanyang abogado sa Department of Justice, na siyang dumidinig sa “grave coercion” case.

“Sa loob ng mahigit 3 taon, hindi po bumitaw ang Department of Justice at ang mga state prosecutors, at hindi nagsawang bigyan ng kaukulang pansin at pagod ang kasong ito. Alam kong mahaba pa ang proseso pero nananalig ako na mayroong hustisya. Taos puso po ang aking pasasalamat sa DOJ sa pamumuno ni Secretary of Justice Vita-liano Aguirre.”

Bukod sa kasong ito, dinidinig pa rin ang “serious illegal detention” laban kina Cedric at Deniece sa Taguig Regional Trial Court, Branch 153.

Ang perjury case naman na isinampa ni Vhong laban sa dalawa ay dinidinig sa Manila Metropolitan Trial Court.

Sa huling panayam ng entertainment press kay Vhong, sinabi nitong palagi niyang ipinagdarasal na bigyan pa siya ng tapang at lakas ng loob para harapin ang mga kasong kinasasangkutan niya at nagpapasalamat din siya sa lahat ng mga taong patuloy na naniniwala at nagtitiwala sa kanya, lalo na ang ABS-CBN.