Pagpapaliban sa barangay at SK polls aprubado na sa Kamara By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Inaprubahan ng Kamara de Representantes sa ikatlo at huling pagbasa ang panukala na ipagpaliban ang eleksyon ng Barangay at Sangguniang Kabataan.

Sa botong 212-10 at walang abstention inaprubahan ang panukala na ilipat sa Mayo 2018 ang nakatakdang eleksyon sa Oktobre 23.

Ayon kay CIBAC Rep. Sherwin Tugna, chairman ng House committee on suffrage and electoral reforms, sa ipinasang House bill 6308 mananatili ang mga incumbent official ng barangay at SK sa kanilang mga puwesto hanggang sa maihalal ang mga bagong opisyal sa susunod na taon.

Pinag-uusapan pa kung maisasabay sa eleksyon sa Mayo 2018 ang plebisito para sa Charter change.

Noong 2016 ay nagpasa ng kaparehong batas ang Kongreso at ipinagpaliban ngayong Oktobre ang eleksyon.

Ang huling Barangay at SK election ay ginawa noong Oktobre 2013.

Kailangan ding magpasa ng kaparehong panukala ang Senado para ito ay maipadala sa Malacanang, mapirmahan ng Pangulo at maging batas.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.