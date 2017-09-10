Alden muling sasabak sa drama, bubuhayin ang Martial Law By Jun Nardo Bandera

peaking of Alden, ipinagmamalaki niya ang guesting niya sa episode ngayong Linggo ng Daig Kayo Ng Lola Ko. Ngayon lang daw kasi siya lalabas sa programang pambata ng GMA. Ngayong buwan ding ito, magsasama sina Alden at Rocco Nacino sa Martial Law special na Alaala mula sa GMA News & Public Affairs. Gagampanan ng Pambansang Bae ang role ni Bonifacio “Boni” Ilagan, dating aktibista at Palanca awardee habang si Rocco naman ay gaganap bilang ang premyadong manunulat na si Pete Lacaba. Kapwa sila biktima ng kalupitan ng Batas Militar nu’ng panahon ng dating pangulong Ferdinand Marcos. Sa Set. 17 mapapanood ang Alaala kasama sina Gina Alajar at Bianca Umali.

