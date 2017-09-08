Lyceum Pirates nahablot ang ika-11 diretsong panalo



KINOLEKTA ng Lyceum of the Philippines University ang ika-11 nitong sunod na panalo matapos na biguin ang College of St. Benilde, 83-69, tungo sa patuloy na pananatili sa solong liderato ng NCAA Season 93 men’s basketball tournament Biyernes sa Filoil Flying V Centre sa San Juan City.

Ipinagpatuloy ni CJ Perez ang kanyang kampanya sa pagnanais masungkit ang MVP award sa pagtatala nito ng 14 puntos, siyam na rebound, tatlong assist at dalawang steal habang sina MJ Ayaay at Cameroonian Mike Nzeusseu ay nag-ambag ng 12 at 10 puntos upang tulungan ang Pirates na manatiling walang bahid at lumapit sa Final Four.

Gayunman, hindi naging madali para sa Pirates na masungkit ang panalo matapos ang 98-55 pagwawagi sa unang pagkikita noong Agosto 1.

“The teams are catching up, they’re finding ways to counter our press. We have to find a way to adjust our defense,” sabi ni LPU assistant coach Jeff Perlas, na inirepresenta si head coach Topex Robinson.

“We have lots of turnovers and we really have to take care of the ball,” sabi pa ni Perlas tungkol sa kanilang errors na nagawa ng 23 beses.

Nagtala si Edward Dixon ang career-high 27 puntos, na ang 11 ay nagmula sa foul line, habang si Clement Leutcheu ay nag-ambag ng 13 puntos at 20 rebounds para sa Blazers na nahulog pa rin sa rekord na 2-9 panalo-talo.

Hindi naman ininda ng San Beda College ang pagkawala ng coach nito na si Boyet Fernandez at dalawang pangunahing manlalaro upang biguin ang Mapua University, 88-70, para sa ikasiyam nitong sunod na panalo at ika-10 sa kalahatan kontra sa isang kabiguan.

Nanguna si AC Soberano para sa koponan na may 17 puntos kabilang ang tatlong tres habang si Javee Mocon ay nagtala ng 11 puntos at 10 rebounds para punan ang pagkawala ni Fernandez at mga kakampi na sina Robert Bolick at Clint Doliguez, na agad pinagsilbihan ang kanilang one-game suspension dahil sa misconduct sa laban ng San Beda kontra St. Benilde noong Martes kung saan nagwagi ang Red Lions, 72-58.

“Happy with the way we played despite the absence of Bolick and Doliguez, who are two of our best scorers,” sabi lamang ni San Beda team manager Jude Roque. “What’s noticeable, everybody stepped up and the we had better ball movement.”