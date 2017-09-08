Alden, Maine pinagbawalan daw mag-training nang sabay sa gym By Jun Nardo Bandera

GINAWAN na naman ng isyu ang pagtanaw ng utang na loob ni Alden Richards kay Dra. Vicki Belo. Dumalo ang Pambansang Bae sa kasal ni Vicki kay Hayden Kho sa Paris, France last week kahit na masama ang pakiramdam niya. Ayon kay Alden sa interview sa kanya ng 24 Oras, “I owe so much to Dra. Vicki Belo po kasi she trusted me from the beginning nu’ng hindi pa po ako sikat, nu’ng nagsisimula pa lang po ako. So it’s a small way of saying thank you to her.” Ginagawan din ng malisya ng ilang netizens ang pagtatabi sa upuan ni Alden at ng fashion designer na si Michael Cinco na gumawa ng wedding gown ni Belo, huh! Reklamo ng ilang bashers, bakit daw si Maine Mendoza ay hindi tinatanawan ng utang na loob ni Alden samantalang kung hindi raw dahil sa Dubsmash Queen ay hindi aalagwa ang TV at movie career nito. Naku naman, ilang beses nang sinabi ‘yan ni Alden sa mga nakaraang interviews niya, na kung hindi dahil sa pagdating ni Meng sa buhay niya eh, hindi niya mararanasan ang kasikatang tinatamasa ngayon. Hoy, para kanino ba ang kanta ni Alden na, “God Gave Me You”? Anyway, nabanggit din ng Pambansang Bae sa interview niya na pinagsabihan sila ni direk Mike Tuviera na huwag silang magsama sa training ni Meng para sa action scenes na gagawin nila sa kanilang next movie. “Pag nagsabay po kasi kami sa gym, magkukulitan lang kaming dalawa,” rason ni Alden. O, ayan ha, tuloy na tuloy pa rin ang follow-up movie ng AlDub dahil nagte-training na ang magka-loveteam para sa mga gagawin nilang action scenes. Kaya hintay at kapit lang AlDub Nation.

