Paulo Avelino sa mga pangakong napako: Kasi ulyanin talaga ako!

SA digital/bloggers presscon ng seryeng The Promise Of Forever ay natanong ang isa sa mga bidang si Paulo Avelino kung may ipinangako siya sa isang tao na hindi niya malilimutan.

Ang bilis ng sagot ni Pau, “That I broke?” sabay tawa nito kaya natawa rin kami at ang ilang bloggers na nag-interview sa kanya.

“Promises that I kept? Hindi ako mahilig gumawa o magsabi ng pangako. Siguro parang short term like ‘bibigyan kita ng fries, promise,’ mga ganu’n lang.

“Sa mga hindi ko nagawa siguro ‘yung promise ko lagi sa sarili ko na, ‘I’ll try harder this day or tomorrow tapos tatamarin ka lalo na kapag nanonood ka ng TV series o nagko-computer ka, mga ganu’n lang,” natatawa pang kuwento ni Paulo.

Sundot namin, kung meron para sa ibang tao, “Tina-try ko namang gampanan sa abot ng aking makakaya pero sadyang ulyanin lang talaga ako at hindi naman sa binabasag ko ‘yung ibang promise kundi nakakalimutan ko lang,” ani Paulo.

At dahil nasa mood ang aktor kaya tinanong namin kung okay na pag-usapan ang anak niya kay LJ Reyes na si Aki, lalo pa’t naging kontrobersyal ang hindi niya pagdalo sa ika-7 kaarawan ng bata.

“Well as I said earlier na his life is not for anyone to talk about, not for the people. With all due respect to the press and bloggers, it’s like you’re asking for my side and you quote something against or could trigger or could offend and asks something from the other side, batuhan lang ‘yan, eh.

“At the end of the day, it’s more affecting the kid tapos the kid has classmates, may mga magulang ‘yun and may friends din. Eventually grow up and probably see these things and it’s not good for the kid,” malumanay na katwiran ng aktor.

Sinubukan naming tanungin kung kailan niya huling nakita si Aki, ngumiti na lang sa amin si Paulo sabay pisil sa kamay namin kaya gets na namin ang ibig niyang sabihin.

***

Itinanggi ng program manager na si Ethel Espiritu na iba ang The Promise Of Forever sa kuwento ng Korean drama na Goblin na pinagbidahan ng Korean actor na si Gong Yoo.

May nagtanong din kung inspired ito ng pelikulang “Age of Adaline” na ipinalabas noong 2015. Sagot ni Paulo, “Actually, matagal na itong konsepto ng Dreamscape Entertainment, parang five years ago or six years ago pa, hindi pa ako ‘yung artista.

“I would say it’s an original teleserye na pinaghirapan rin ng mga creative natin to make it different and not to make it similar to Age of Adaline or even Goblin, nauna kami. Joke!” anang aktor.

At dahil kinunan ang The Promise Of Forever sa mga bansang Prague, Czech Republic, Bruges, Belgium, Amsterdam, Netherlands at Krakow, Poland ay natanong ang aktor kung anong bansa at memories ang gusto niyang balikan noong ginawa nila ang serye.

“To be honest it’s not easy shooting abroad, specially hindi naman kami pelikula na you bring the whole crew, you bring the lights and people, kung baga skeletal crew lang. But I really enjoyed working with small groups dahil parang you can control everything, everyone is helping each other, everyone knows their duties,” katwiran ni Paulo.

Makakasama rin ni Paulo sa bagong seryeng ito sina Ritz Azul, Ejay Falcon, Cherry Pie Picache, Amy Austria-Ventura, Tonton Gutierrez, Benjie Paras, Eva Darren, Nico Antonio, Yana Asistio, EJ Jallorina, Karen Reyes, Zonia Mejia, David Chua, Hyubs Azarcon, Lemuel Pelayo, Jimboy Martin at Susan Africa.

Mapapanood na ang The Promise Of Forever ngayong Setyembre, sa direksyon nina Darnell Joy Villaflor at Hannah Espia.