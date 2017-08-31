Julia mas type si Joshua kesa kay Ronnie: Iba ang ‘Love To Last’ niya!

BILIB kami sa pagiging honest ni Julia Barretto nang tanungin sa thanksgiving presscon ng A Love To Last kung sino ang pipiliin niya – ang partner niya sa serye na si Ronnie Alonte o ang ka-loveteam niya sa pelikulang “Love You To The Stars And Back” na si Joshua Garcia.
“I’m going to pick Joshua because Ronnie has a different love to last,” ang sagot ni Julia. Kung hindi kami nagkakamali, ang tinutukoy ni Julia na “ka-love to last” ni Ronnie ay si Loisa Andalio.
Maswerte si Julia dahil tanggap ng fans ang pagkakaroon niya ng dalawang leading man. Mapapanood sila ni Ronnie sa “Love Goals: A Love to Last Concert” na gaganapin sa Set. 8 sa Kia Theater at palabas na rin ngayon ang movie nila ni Joshua na “Love You To The Stars And Back”.
