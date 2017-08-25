Myrtle Sarrosa hindi inisnab ang anak ni Grace Poe By Jun Nardo Bandera

NAGKRUS ang landas ng dating lovers na sina Myrtle Sarrosa at Brian Llamanzares nu’ng premiere night ng “Woke Up Like This” last Monday sa SM Megamall. Wala namang isnabang nangyari sa pagitan ng dalawa dahil may “hi and hello” namang ganap between former lovers. That night, may kasamang girl ang anak ni Sen. Grace Poe, huh! Naikuwento ito ni Myrtle nang magkaroon siya ng renewal ng contract para sa Sisters Sanitary Napkin para sa Megasoft. Isinabay na rin doon ang pagbati sa kanya ng Megasoft VP for Marketing na si Aileen Choi-Go dahil sa pagtatapos niya bilang cum laude sa UP para sa kursong Broadcast Communication. Eh, swak na swak pa ang campaign ng Megasoft dahil sa ginawang paglilibot ni Myrtle sa iba’t ibang schools para magbigay ng recognition sa outstanding students at magsalita na rin para sa menstrual hygiene management awareness. Sa darating na Sept. 16, maglilibot naman sa Cebu si Myrtle mula umaga at magtatapos ito sa isang mall show sa Gaisano Grand Moalboal Activity Center ng 6 p.m.

