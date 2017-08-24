Kim Domingo puring-puri si Marian: Lalo kitang minahal…maganda na, mabait pa! By Jun Nardo Bandera

HINDI maitago ni Kim Domingo ang paghanga kay Marian Rivera nang mag-pictorial sila nu’ng Martes para sa pagsasamahang GMA series na Super Ma’am. Aminado si Kim na sobrang kinabahan siya nang malaman niyang isa siya sa cast ng SM na comeback series ni Yan Yan. Napawing lahat ito nang si Marian mismo ang lumapit sa kanya nang ganapin ang storycon ng programa. Sa Instagram post ni Kim na kasama si Marian, nakasaad doon ang naramdaman niya sa gesture ng GMA Primetime Queen. “Soon on GMA Primetime with my Queen na SUPERRR! Down to earth at kulit. Mas lalo tuloy kitang minamahal. #GandaNaBaitPa I love you at Maraming Salamat sa pagkakataon na makasama ka @marianrivera.” Naikuwento rin ni Marian sa amin na posibleng umapir muna si Super Ma’am sa Alyas Robin Hood ni Dingdong Dantes bago ito mapanood sa GMA Telebabad.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.