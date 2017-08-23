Migo Adecer recording artist na, debut single hataw agad sa iTunes

WINNER agad ang debut single ng Starstruck VI Ultimate Male Survivor na si Migo Adecer, ang “I Long To Ask You” under GMA Records.

In fairness, ilang araw lang pagkatapos i-release ang nasabing single ay humataw na agad ito sa iTunes Philippines Top Songs chart. Kaya naman abot-langit ang pasasalamat ni Migo sa lahat ng kanyang loyal fans na talagang sumuporta sa kanyang kauna-unahang kanta.

“I’m very happy that the song has received a lot of love, especially when I’m a newcomer in the music scene. I’ve always been vocal about my passion in music and now that I’m finally doing it, I’m really happy,” pahayag ni Migo nang makachika ng ilang entertainment editor sa presscon na ibinigay ng GMA Records para sa binata.

Si Migo ang mismong sumulat ng “I Long To Ask You” with the music produced by award-winning producer Alwyn Cruz. Kuwento ng Kapuso young actor, ang nasabing kanta ay base sa kanyang naging experience noong bata pa siya. Aniya, may isang babaeng hinding-hindi niya makakalimutan na naging inspirasyon niya sa pagsulat ng kanyang kauna-unahang single.

Kahit daw puppy love lang ‘yun, feeling niya, doon nagsimula ang kanyang pagiging mature.

Siguradong magugustuhan din ng kanyang mga supporters ang music video ng “I Long To Ask You” na idinirek naman ni Miggy Tanchangco na very millennial ang approach. In fairness, may Justin Bieber touch ang music video ni Migo.

Bukod sa iTunes available na rin sa Amazon, Spotify at sa mahigit 160 pang digital stores worldwide ang “I Long To Ask You”.

Wala pang balita ang binata kung ano ang susunod na teleserye niya sa GMA pagkatapos ng matagumpay na My Love From The Star. Kaya habang naghihintay ng kanyang next project, magpo-focus muna si Migo sa kanyang singing career.

Samantala, marami raw natutunan si Migo sa My Love From The Star, lalo na sa mga bidang sina Jennylyn Mercado at Gil Cuerva at kay direk Joyce Bernal.

Ani Migo, “Parang for me, it wasn’t as hard working on the set than on other sets I have worked on, kasi si Direk Joyce, she really pushes you to your best potential. At saka, she knows if your giving your best o hindi. So she’s very patient din.”

“Si Ms. Jennylyn, of course, she was my judge dati sa StarStruck, but, when I got on the set with her, she’s nothing but kindness,” dagdag pa ni Migo.

q q q

Ngayong Agosto, ipinagdiriwang ni Arnold Clavio ang kanyang ika-30 taong anibersaryo bilang mamamahayag. At bilang pasasalamat, isang espesyal na episode ang mapapanood sa Tonight with Arnold Clavio ngayong gabi kasama ang ilang miyembro ng Armed Forces of the Philippines, sina Tina Paner, Sheryl Cruz, Gloc9, Super Tekla, at ang mga bida sa bagong GMA Telebabad series My Korean Jagiya na sina Heart Evangelista at Alexander Lee.