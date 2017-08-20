Pang-MMK ba ang buhay mo…sugod na sa Romblon, Siquijor at Negros Occidental Bandera

NAIS n’yo bang ibahagi ang kwento ng inyong buhay sa Maalaala Mo Kaya? Muling iikot ang longest running TV drama anthology sa ilang bahagi ng bansa para makalikom ng mga sulat sa papamagitan ng regional story gathering sa Romblon, Siquijor at Negros Occidental. Ihanda na ang inyong kwento at magtungo sa Odiongan Covered Court sa Odiongan, Romblon; sa SB Session Hall sa Siquijor Municipal Building sa Siquijor; at sa Kabankalan City sa Negros Occidental ngayong araw, 10 a.m. hanggang 9 p.m. Nandiyan ang staff ng MMK para makaharap kayo at nang sa gayo’y sila mismo ang makabasa o makarinig ng kwentong ibabahagi ninyo. Inilunsad ng MMK ang regional story gathering noong 2006 sa pagnanais na makakuha pa ng mas maraming kwento sa mga Kapamilya na nasa malalayong lugar. Sa pamamagitan nito, nagkakaroon ng pagkakataon ang mga taong walang access sa internet o kaya naman ay hindi natutong bumasa at sumulat na ibahagi ang kwento ng kanilang buhay. Linggo-linggo, naghahatid ang MMK ng pag-asa, inspirasyon, at aral. Sa bawat sulat na binabasa ng host nitong si Charo Santos, isinasalaysay ang iba’t ibang pagsubok at karanasan ng mga Kapamilya, kaya naman talagang tumatak na ang programa sa kultura at buhay ng mga Pilipino.

