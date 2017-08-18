Agot sa balitang pinalayas sa isang hotel sa Bora: Fake! Fake! Fake!

IDIOCY reverberated on social media when a fake news about Agot Isidro surfaced recently.

“Fake! Fake! Fake! Was in Cinemalaya the whole day. To divulge my whereabouts that day is unnecessary but this is just way too stooooopid.”

That was Agot Isidro’s aria on social media when a fake news website posted a story which said na Agot was booted out of a hotel room in Boracay.

Apparently, nasa Cinemalaya si Agot when the incident supposedly happened.

With that, nagmukhang idiot to a pine tree proportion ang nagpakalat ng fake news na ‘yon about the singer. Kaya wag basta maniniwala sa ilang entertainment websites.