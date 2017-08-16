Palasyo kinumpirma ang muling pag-uusap ni DU30 at Gibo Teodoro Bandera

KINUMPIRMA ng Palasyo na nakipagpulong si Pangulong Duterte kay dating Defense secretary Gilbert “Gibo” Teodoro sa isang closed-door meeting kahapon. Tumanggi namang magbigay ng detalye ang mga opisyal ng Malacanang sa pagsasabing ito’y sa pagitan ni Duterte at ni Teodoro. Nauna nang inalok ni Duterte si Teodoro na umupo bilang Defense Secretary, bagamat dalawang beses na siyang umayaw na maging bahagi ng Gabinete ng pangulo. Nagsilbi si Teodoro bilang kalihim ng Department of National Defense (DND) noong administrasyon ni dating pangulo at ngayon ay Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

