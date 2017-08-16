Bomb making instructor ng BIFF patay sa raid By John Roson Bandera

Patay ang isang bomb making instructor ng Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) nang makipagbarilan sa ga pulis at sundalong nang-raid sa kanyang bahay sa Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao, Martes ng gabi, ayon sa mga otoridad. Napatay si Ebrahim Ali alyas “Ebs,” residente ng Brgy. Awang, sabi ni Chief Insp. Tara Leah Cuyco, tagapagsalita ng Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao police. Isinagawa ng mga miyembro ng Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-ARMM, Army 603rd Brigade, at iba pang military unit ang operasyon sa Awang alas-7:15, ani Cuyco. Si Ali, kasapi ng “Karialan faction” ng BIFF, ay nakalista sa arrest order no. 2 na inisyu ng Department of National Defense laban sa mga taong sangkot sa rebelyon, sabi ni Capt. Arvin Encinas, Army 6th Infantry Division public affairs officer. Nang dadakpin na’y bumunot si Ali ng baril sa kanyang bag kaya pinaputukan ng arresting team, ani Encinas. Narekober ng mga operatiba kay Ali ang isang kalibre-.45 pistola na may kargang anim na bala, aniya. Itinurn-over na ang mga labi ni Ali sa kanyang mga kaanak para maipalibing, ani Cuyco.

