Kumakalat na hubo’t hubad na litrato ni Michael luma na raw

LEFT and right na naman ang nagtatanong sa akin kung nakita ko na raw ba ang bagong nude pics ng alaga kong si Michael Pangilinan na kumakalat sa social media.

Siyempre, nagmamaang-maangan ako though may nagpadala na nito sa Facebook ko. Iniisip ko kasing baka screenshots ito ng dati niyang sex video na kumalat.

Hindi ako maka-comment as of the moment pero yes, the picture shown in that very uncompromising pose is really Michael.

Hindi ko puwedeng ikaila pero puwedeng kuha nga ito kasabay pa ng dating sex video niya.

Hindi ko pa masyadong binigyan ng pansin ang pics na iyon kasi kebs, di ba? I’m very busy pa working on other important things.

Kasi may pagkaluma ang shots na iyon.

Medyo mataba pa ang mukha ni Michael doon at kung napansin ninyo, batambata pa ng aura niya. Kaya malamang na kasabay ito noong sex video though ginawang installment ng culprit (whoever he/she is) ito. I haven’t spoken to Michael yet about it, parang hindi na rin siguro.

Wala akong balak na sitahin pa siya about this kasi nangako naman siya before na hinding-hindi na niya iyon uulitin and I take his word for it.