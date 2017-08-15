Jessica muling pinaiyak ang mga Pinoy sa kuwento ng KMJS By Jun Nardo Bandera



NAGPAIYAK na naman ng mga manonood si Jessica Soho sa last episode ng Kapuso Mo Jessica Soho last Sunday nang mahanap ang isang Philip Fariñas na tatlong dekada nang nawawala. After ng ilang episodes ng KMJS tungkol sa lost boy na may edad na ngayon, reunited si Philip sa kanyang mga kapatid. Doon na nagpatulo ng luha ang segment na ‘yon habang nagyayakapan ang magkakapatid na galing pa sa London ang ilan. Hindi lang ngayon ginawa ito ng programa ni Jessica. Isa pa sa memorable episodes ng KMJS ay ‘yung batang nawala sa Muñoz na naampon ng mag-asawang Australyano. Doon lumaki ang bata hanggang naisipan niyang hanapin ang tunay na ina sa tulong ng Kapuso Sunday show. Dahil sa istoryang ‘yon ni Jessica, na-interview siya ng isang programa sa Australia kaugnay ng achievement niyang ‘yon.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.