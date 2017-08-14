Luzon kukuha ng suplay ng manok mula sa Visayas, Mindanao Inquirer

NAGLABAS ang Department of Agriculture (DA) ng isang bagong memorandum circular kung saan pinapayagan ang pagpasok ng mga manok sa Luzon mula sa Visayas at Mindanao sa harap ng outbreak ng bird flu sa San Luis, Pampanga.

Sinabi ni Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol na bawal naman ang paglabas ng mga produktong manok mula sa Luzon papuntang Visayas at Mindanao para makatiyak na hindi na kakalat ang bird flu.

“Inverse supply will be allowed. Visayas and Mindanao can supply for Luzon provided that this is outside the danger zone,” dagdag ni Pinol.

Mahigit 180,000 manok ang tinatayang patayin, kung saan babayaran nila ito ng P90 kada isa.

Bukod pa rito, maglalaan ng P50 milyon para sa loan assistance program para sa mga apektadong may-ari ng poultry.

“We know how hard it is for the [poultry] operators, but we cannot risk the whole sector for this,” ayon pa kay Piñol.

