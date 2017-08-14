Bautista naging emosyonal sa harap ng mga empleyado ng Comelec

NAGING emosyonal si Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman Andres “Andy” Bautista sa harap ng mga empleyado ng poll body matapos namang akusahan ng kanyang misis ng pagkakaroon ng P1 bilyong tagong yaman.

“Hindi naman mahirap ibigay yang posisyon o bumaba sa posisyon. Ang problema ko ay ang mawala ang Comelec family sa aking buhay,” sabi ni Bautista sa flag-raising ceremony.

Idinagdag ni Bautista na nagpapasalamat siya sa suporta ng mga empleyado.

“Kasi talagang over the years, you have shown sincere, genuine care and affection. And perhaps that’s what also made my thought process difficult,” dagdag ni Bautista.

Nauna nang inakusahan si Bautista ng kanyang misis na si Patricia ng pagkakaroon ng hindi maipaliwanag na yaman.

“Marami namang tao na nagpapahiwatig ng suporta. Pati si Cardinal (Luis Antonio) Tagle tumawag sakin at ako’y humingi rin ng tulong para nga tama yung aking magiging discernment kung ano ang dapat gawin,” dagdag ni Bautista.

Igiit ni Bautista na itinatanggi niya ang mga alegasyon sa pagsasabing biktima siya ng pangingikil at mangangaliwa ng kanyang misis.

Ipinagtanggol na rin si Bautista ng kanyang kuya na si Martin, sa pagsasabing hindi kailanman nagnakaw si Bautista at hindi rin ito nagsinungaling sa kanyang statement of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALN).

“Sinabi ko sa kapatid ko yon, alam mo corruption masama yan. So I told him, alam mo kung totoo to magpakamatay ka. Sabi nya wala eh,” ayon ka Martin.