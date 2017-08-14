Bautista naging emosyonal sa harap ng mga empleyado ng Comelec

NAGING emosyonal si Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman Andres “Andy” Bautista sa harap ng mga empleyado ng poll body matapos namang akusahan ng kanyang misis ng pagkakaroon ng P1 bilyong tagong yaman.
“Hindi naman mahirap ibigay yang posisyon o bumaba sa posisyon. Ang problema ko ay ang mawala ang Comelec family sa aking buhay,” sabi ni Bautista sa flag-raising ceremony.
Idinagdag ni Bautista na nagpapasalamat siya sa suporta ng mga empleyado.
“Kasi talagang over the years, you have shown sincere, genuine care and affection. And perhaps that’s what also made my thought process difficult,” dagdag ni Bautista.
Nauna nang inakusahan si Bautista ng kanyang misis na si Patricia ng pagkakaroon ng hindi maipaliwanag na yaman.
“Marami namang tao na nagpapahiwatig ng suporta. Pati si Cardinal (Luis Antonio) Tagle tumawag sakin at ako’y humingi rin ng tulong para nga tama yung aking magiging discernment kung ano ang dapat gawin,” dagdag ni Bautista.
Igiit ni Bautista na itinatanggi niya ang mga alegasyon sa pagsasabing biktima siya ng pangingikil at mangangaliwa ng kanyang misis.
Ipinagtanggol na rin si Bautista ng kanyang kuya na si Martin, sa pagsasabing hindi kailanman nagnakaw si Bautista at hindi rin ito nagsinungaling sa kanyang statement of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALN).
“Sinabi ko sa kapatid ko yon, alam mo corruption masama yan. So I told him, alam mo kung totoo to magpakamatay ka. Sabi nya wala eh,” ayon ka Martin.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94