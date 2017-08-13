DFA tiniyak na walang Pinoy na nasugatan sa Virginia

TINIYAK ng Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) na patuloy na minomonitor nito ang sitwasyon sa Virginia, sa kabila na wala pa namang napaulat na nadamay na Pinoy sa mga protesta sa Virginia.

“The Philippine Embassy in Washington DC is closely monitoring the situation in Charlottesville, Virginia, after a state of emergency was declared there following violent clashes between opposing groups of demonstrators that left one person dead and at least 19 others injured,” sabi ng Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) sa isang pahayag.

Ito’y matapos araruhin ng isang kotse ang isang grupo ng mga nagpoprotesta sa Charlottesville kamakalawa.

“No Filipino has been reported among the injured or arrested as a result of the violence,” sabi ni Embassy Charge d’ Affaires Patrick Chuasoto sa ulat kay Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano.

Tinatayang aabot sa 125 Pinoy ang nasa Charlottesville, na matatagpuan 117 milya sa timog kanluran ng Washington.

“The Embassy, at the same time, urged Filipinos in Charlottesville, which is home to the University of Virginia, and neighboring areas to stay indoors and avoid large gatherings of people,” ayon sa DFA.