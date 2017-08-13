John Lloyd, Ellen bagay na bagay maging magdyowa, parehong di seryoso sa ‘love’

ELLEN Adarna and John Lloyd Cruz were photographed together.

That had their fans kilig. Bagay kasi ang dalawa. They’re both single and alluring kasi. Ang feeling tuloy ng ibang fans ay may romantic something between them.

“Reel to real…iba ang glow ng dalawa.”

“Ellen has something to prove talaga all the time, no? Parang silent papansin kay Angelica. Hahahahahaha!”

“I think friends lang yan buddy buddy kasi parang masayang kasama c Ellen.”

“Si John Lloyd nai inlove talaga sa mga katrabaho niya.”

“Parehong walwal at hindi seryoso sa love life. Fling fling lang. Bagay nga sila.”