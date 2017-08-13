Tumbok Karera Tips, August 13, 2017 (@SAN LAZARO PARK)

Race 1 : PATOK – (7) Alta’s Finest; TUMBOK – (1) Himpapawid; LONGSHOT – (9) Sizzling Hot
Race 2 : PATOK – (2) More Or Less; TUMBOK – (5) Johnny Be Good; LONGSHOT – (4) Casino Royale
Race 3 : PATOK – (6) Sta. Fe; TUMBOK – (1) Lakewood; LONGSHOT – (4) Magical Bell
Race 4 : PATOK – (5) Camorra; TUMBOK – (7) Money King; LONGSHOT – (1) Cassie Dear
Race 5 : PATOK – (2) My Lady Consa; TUMBOK – (7) Spectacular Ridge; LONGSHOT – (5) Whoelse
Race 6 : PATOK – (1) Blue Orchid; TUMBOK – (5) Damong Ligaw; LONGSHOT – (7) Babe’s Magic
Race 7 :PATOK – (9) Bowties And Charms; TUMBOK – (8) Steadfast Of Love; LONGSHOT – (1) Taal Volcano
Race 8 : PATOK – (5) Rocking Hill; TUMBOK – (3) Gee’s Prize; LONGSHOT – (4) Beautiful Lady
Race 9 : PATOK – (8) Speak Easy; TUMBOK – (3) Homangad Island/Virac Island; LONGSHOT – (4) Papa Loves Mamabo/ azz Asia
Race 10 : PATOK – (4) Adios Reality; TUMBOK – (5) Puting Biyaya; LONGSHOT – (2) Eugenie
Race 11 : PATOK – (9) Ifyourhonorplease; TUMBOK – (3) Caravaggio; LONGSHOT – (7) Victory Choice
Race 12 : PATOK – (6) You Are My Hero; TUMBOK – (5) Senyorita Ruth; LONGSHOT – (3) Secret Kingdom/Pampangueno
Race 13 : PATOK – (8) Shining Vic; TUMBOK – (2) Batang Annala; LONGSHOT – (10) Breaking News
