Tumbok Karera Tips, August 13, 2017 (@SAN LAZARO PARK) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1 : PATOK – (7) Alta’s Finest; TUMBOK – (1) Himpapawid; LONGSHOT – (9) Sizzling Hot

Race 2 : PATOK – (2) More Or Less; TUMBOK – (5) Johnny Be Good; LONGSHOT – (4) Casino Royale

Race 3 : PATOK – (6) Sta. Fe; TUMBOK – (1) Lakewood; LONGSHOT – (4) Magical Bell

Race 4 : PATOK – (5) Camorra; TUMBOK – (7) Money King; LONGSHOT – (1) Cassie Dear

Race 5 : PATOK – (2) My Lady Consa; TUMBOK – (7) Spectacular Ridge; LONGSHOT – (5) Whoelse

Race 6 : PATOK – (1) Blue Orchid; TUMBOK – (5) Damong Ligaw; LONGSHOT – (7) Babe’s Magic

Race 7 :PATOK – (9) Bowties And Charms; TUMBOK – (8) Steadfast Of Love; LONGSHOT – (1) Taal Volcano

Race 8 : PATOK – (5) Rocking Hill; TUMBOK – (3) Gee’s Prize; LONGSHOT – (4) Beautiful Lady

Race 9 : PATOK – (8) Speak Easy; TUMBOK – (3) Homangad Island/Virac Island; LONGSHOT – (4) Papa Loves Mamabo/ azz Asia

Race 10 : PATOK – (4) Adios Reality; TUMBOK – (5) Puting Biyaya; LONGSHOT – (2) Eugenie

Race 11 : PATOK – (9) Ifyourhonorplease; TUMBOK – (3) Caravaggio; LONGSHOT – (7) Victory Choice

Race 12 : PATOK – (6) You Are My Hero; TUMBOK – (5) Senyorita Ruth; LONGSHOT – (3) Secret Kingdom/Pampangueno

Race 13 : PATOK – (8) Shining Vic; TUMBOK – (2) Batang Annala; LONGSHOT – (10) Breaking News

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.