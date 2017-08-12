Sigaw ng mga netizen: GMA 7 scriptwriter palengkera, basura

NAG-REACT ang “Nabubulok” cinematographer na si Neil Daza sa pagmumura ni Suzette Doctolero sa kanilang movie.

“Speaking of RESPECT. We promise to live up to your standard next time,” say ni Neil.

When it surfaced sa isang entertainment website, lait ang inabot ni Suzette.

“Wow. I know shes tactless at mas maepal at mas pasikat pa sa mga artista sa network na pinagtatrabahuhan niya pero sobrang kabastusan naman ito. Ang tindi ng kagaspangan ng ugali ng babaeng ito.”

“Wahahaha. Yung isang sentence nung Daza eh mas well thought out at well written pa sa buong post ni Doctolero. Napatunayan tuloy kung sino ang tunay na writer.”

“Si Suzie yung perfect example na hindi na nga kagandahan ang itsura eh maldita pa. Kaloka!”

“Nako Suzette kala mo di ka gumagawa ng bulok na serye eh halos lahat ng gawa mo bulok at palpak. kapag ang serye mo ang nasabihan ng nega todo ngawa ka nga hilig mo pang manggaya. Whahahaahhaa.”

“She went overboard. wow walang class, you can always give constructive criticisms or play with words w/ respect pa rin since youre from the industry too, this is crass and plain eww.”

“Palengkerang-palengkera talaga. Sing baho ng mga basura works ni ateng ang bibig niya.”

“E kung sya nga makapagrespond sa negative reviews sa kanya e uulanin nya ng mura. Naku suzette, wag kami.”