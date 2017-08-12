Robin umamin: Mariel inaatake ng depresyon

MARAMING na-touch sa birthday message ni Robin Padilla para sa kanyang asawang si Mariel Rodriguez. Sinabi nitong kahit nakakaranas ng depresyon ang kanyang misis ay patuloy pa rin nitong inaalagaan at minamahal ang kanilang anak na si Maria Isabella.
Narito ang Instagram post ni Binoe, “Shes in a very deep depression but she has no time to dwell on it… all her time is devoted to maria isabella when shes not pumping for breastmilk shes preparing soft food for her, she sleeps only when isabella is asleep and when isabella is awake they read books and play together for hours.
“When shes relaxing she prepares my food and my bed…she has no time for herself, she totally forgot who she is…or My Mariel is reborn…not our fashion guru but a struggling mother who will give everything for her child. Happy happy 1st birthday my MAMAriel!!!”
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94