Robin umamin: Mariel inaatake ng depresyon

MARAMING na-touch sa birthday message ni Robin Padilla para sa kanyang asawang si Mariel Rodriguez. Sinabi nitong kahit nakakaranas ng depresyon ang kanyang misis ay patuloy pa rin nitong inaalagaan at minamahal ang kanilang anak na si Maria Isabella.

Narito ang Instagram post ni Binoe, “Shes in a very deep depression but she has no time to dwell on it… all her time is devoted to maria isabella when shes not pumping for breastmilk shes preparing soft food for her, she sleeps only when isabella is asleep and when isabella is awake they read books and play together for hours.

“When shes relaxing she prepares my food and my bed…she has no time for herself, she totally forgot who she is…or My Mariel is reborn…not our fashion guru but a struggling mother who will give everything for her child. Happy happy 1st birthday my MAMAriel!!!”