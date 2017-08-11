Unang kaso ng bird flu naitala sa Pampanga; 400K manok pinatay Inquirer

IPINAG-UTOS ng Department of Agriculture (DA) ang pagpatay sa 400,000 manok, matapos maitala ang unang kaso ng bird flu ngayong taon, ayon kay Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol. Base sa resulta ng pagsusuri ng Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) at University of the Philippines-Los Baños (UPLB) nakumpirma ang H5 strain ng virus sa isang farm sa Barangay San Agustin, San Luis, Pampanga, matapos namang iulat ng may-ari na maraming manok at bibe ang bigla na lamang namatay, sabi ni Piñol. Sa isang ulat na isinumite sa BAI, lumalabas na nagsimula ang virus noon pang Mayo, ngunit hindi iniulat ang insidente. Lumala ang sitwasyon noong Hulyo kung saan umabot na sa 37,000 ang namatay. Base sa ulat, kumalat ang flu sa anim na iba pang poultry farm na nasa loob ng San Luis, Pampanga. Nagsimula ang DA sa pagpatay sa mga manok kahapon kung saan apektado ang lahat ng farm sa loob ng isang kilometro ang radius. Idinagdag ni Piñol na inaasahang aabot sa 400,000 hanggang isang milyon, kasama ang mga pagala-galang manok at panabong sa San Luis. “We really have to do it (extermination of fowls) because we don’t want the disease to spread. I already ordered our quarantine department to set up quarantine stations in the area,” ayon pa kay Piñol. Idinagdag ni Piñol na ipinaalam na niya kay Pangulong Duterte at Health Secretary Paulyn Jean Rosell-Ubial ang outbreak.

