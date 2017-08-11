Alden pinaligaya aAng mga babaeng tanod at tagalinis ng kalye sa Bacoor, Cavite

BINIGYAN ni Alden Richards ng libreng spa treatment at panonood ng pelikula ang masisipag na babaeng streetsweepers at tanod mula sa Bacoor, Cavite, bilang bahagi ng charity event ng ineendorsong Snow Caps.

Ayon sa report ng GMA News base sa interview ng ilang entertainment press, priceless para sa Pambasang Bae ang charity event na dinaluhan niya.

“Gusto ko kasi ‘yung ganito eh. Parang ‘yung happiness sa mukha ng mga tao na nabibisita ko when it comes to like this sa mga surprises medyo priceless ‘yun for me. Kasi kagaya nito, naibigay ‘yung opportunity sa mga street sweepers, mga tanod natin na nagtatrabaho everyday.

“Talagang ‘yung trabaho nila ‘yun ‘yung mahirap, Snow caps really gave them a day off so ako thankful at nagkaroon ng ganitong event,” pahayag ni Alden.

Tsinika rin ni Alden na madalas niyang pinapayuhan si Maine Mendoza pagdating sa negosyong gusto niyang itayo. Sa ngayon kasi, may franchise si Meng ng sikat na food chain na kanyang ineendorso na nagbukas last weekend.

“Actually, hindi talaga food business ‘yung gusto niyang gawin. Mayroon pa siyang in mind pero ito ‘yung nag-materialize immediately.

“I am happy na nagkaroon siya ng chance na makita naman ‘yung pinaghirapan niya for the past two years. And I’m sure parang wala na po akong maia-advice sa kaniya kasi parang both of her parents are business people and parang alam nila ‘yung gagawin dun for sure,” saad pa ng Pambansang Bae.

Kung ano raw ang sinasabi ng tatay niya, advisers at mentors pagdating sa pagnenegosyo, ibinabahagi niyang lahat ‘yon kay Maine para sa kanyang future.

Samantala, iiwan muna ni Alden si Meng para pasayahin ang kababayan natin sa Houston, Texas ngayong Agosto 13.