Female star tsutsugihin sa sikat na talent search By Ronnie Carrasco III

HULA hoop: Sa mga idaraos pang franchise search ng isang TV station in the near future ay nagdadalawang-isip na ang pamunuan kung muli nilang kukunin ang serbisyo ng isang sikat na female personality. “Disaster” kasi kung ilarawan ng mga manonood ang naging performance niya in one of its most crucial parts, dahilan para gumuho ang pangarap ng isang nilalang. Hindi pa roon nagwakas ang kuwento, may namuo kasing alyansa sa pagitan ng mga nakasama ng female personality na ‘yon na wari’y up in arms against her. Obvious naman kasing hindi siya swak sa programa, a sore thumb kung tutuusin. It’s just like assigning her as a lifeguard to watch over the swimmers, pero nauna pa siyang nalunod.

