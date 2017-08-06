Magkakasunod na lindol yumanig sa southern Leyte By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Niyanig ng magkakasunod na lindol ang Southern Leyte kagabi. Ayon sa Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology naramdaman ang magnitude 4.5 lindol alas-7:12 ng gabi. Ang sentro nito ay 10 kilometro sa silangan ng San Francisco at may lalim na apat na kilometro. Nagdulot ito ng Intensity IV paggalaw sa San Francisco at Pintuyan sa Southern Leyte. Intensity III sa San Ricardo, Liloan at Padre Burgos at Intensity II sa Maasin City. Nasundan ito ng magnitude 2.8 sa kaparehong lugar alas-7:54 ng gabi. Ang sentro nito ay 16 kilometro sa silangan ng San Francisco at may lalim na dalawang kilometro. Nagresulta ito sa Intensity II paggalaw sa San Francisco, Padre Burgos at Pintuyan. Alas-8:18 ng gabi naramdaman ang magnitude 2.4. Ang sentro nito ay 17 kilometro sa silangan ng San Francisco at lalim na isang kilometro. Ang mga lindol ay sanhi ng paggalaw ng tectonic plate sa lugar.

