Kalat na: Sharon inisnab daw si Sarah sa stage ng ‘The Voice Teens’, Lea umeksena

MAY kumalat na video which supposedly showed Sharon Cuneta snubbing co-coach Sarah Geronimo sa The Voice Teens.

Apparently, pinalalabas na hindi ma-take ni Sharon na nagwagi ang alaga ni Sarah na si Jona Soquite sa The Voice Teens last July 30.

Pinalalabas na inisnab ni Megastar ang Popstar sa stage matapos itanghal na grand champion si Jona. To the rescue naman daw itong si Lea Salonga nang makita niya ang pang-iisnab diumano ni Sharon kaya niyakap ni Lea si Sarah.

We saw the video and we don’t think Sharon snubbed Sarah. May kausap si Sharon, then umalis ang katsikahan niya. When she turned her back, nakita niya si Sarah. After a few seconds, um-enter sa frame si Lea who hugged Sarah.

Wala namang isnabang nangyari. Pinalaki lang ‘yon ng mga basher ni Sharon. The video was posted on YouTube by Showbiz Philippines.

Hindi pa roon nagtatapos ang controversy dahil ginawa rin nilang issue ang hindi pag-appear ni Sharon sa victory party ng The Voice Teens. Malay natin, pagod na si Sharon at hindi na niya carry ang pumarty pa.