Jake Zyrus, Kathryn pwedeng gumanap na kambal sa serye at pelikula

ANG daming nag-comment na magkahawig nga sina Kathryn Bernardo at Jake Zyrus.

When a popular website posted their photos with Kathryn as Malia, her character sa La Luna Sangre, ang daming nag-agree na they look like each other.

“Talagang magkamukha sila di mo mapagkakaila na puwede silang magkapatid.”

“True. Super magkamukha talaga. Hahahaha! Not all women can pull off the pixie-cut (Audrey Hepburn) hairstyle rin kasi. Hahaha!”

“Actually magkamukha talaga sila kahit noong Charice palang si Jake. Kung pumayat pa sya at girly girly kumilos para silang pinagbiyak na bunga. Pareho pa sila ata ng height, chubby lang si charice at baduy pumorma.”

Talking about Kathryn, marami ang humahanga dahil siya mismo ang gumagawa ng stunts niya sa La Luna Sangre. May isang video pa nga ang lumabas kung saan kitang-kita na siya ang gumawa ng action routine niya at wala siyang double.