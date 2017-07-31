Ang BF na ba ang makakatuluyan? By Joseph Greenfield Bandera

Sulat mula kay Angie ng St, Francis Village, Bagbag,

Lapu-Lapu City,

Dear Sir Greenfield,

May boyfriend ako sa ngayon at two years na ang relasyon namin. Naisipan kong sumangguni sa inyo upang itanong kung kami na po ba ang makakatuluyan, kasi madalas na may nangyayari na sa amin? Kung kami ang magkakatuluyan magi-ging maligaya naman kaya at magiging maunlad kaya ang aming itatayong pamilya?

At kung maisipan na naming magpakasal, ano kaya ang suwerte naming kulay lalo na sa araw ng aming kasal? November 16, 1992 ang birthday ko at June 29, 1992 naman ang boyfriend ko?

Umaasa,

Angie

Lapu-Lapu City

Solusyon/Analysis:

Palmistry:

Iisa lang naman ang malinaw at magandang Marriage Line (Illustration 1. Arrow 1.) sa iyong palad.

Ito ay maliwanag na tanda na wala na ngang iba, bagkus ang kasalukuyan mo na ngang boyfriend ang iyong makakatuluyan at makakasama sa pagbuo ng isang maligaya at pang habang buhay na pamilya.

Cartomancy:

Queen of Hearts, Six of Hearts at King of Hearts ang lumabas (Illustration 1.).

Ang mga baraha ang nagsasabing sa susunod na taong 2018 sa buwan ng Hunyo sa edad mong 25 pataas, may isang mabunga at mabiyayang pag-aasawang itatala sa iyong karanasan.

Itutuloy…

