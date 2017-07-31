Queenie Padilla nanganak na, Robin certified lolo na

CERTIFIED lolo na si Robin Padilla! Nanganak na kasi ang panganay niyang anak na si Queenie Padilla nitong nakaraang Huwebes.

Ito ang unang baby nila ng kanyang asawang si Usman Rashid Mir na isang Pakistani. Sa kanyang Instagram account, nag-post si Queenie ng litrato ng kanilang panganak na anak ngunit hindi niya ipinakita ang mukha ng bata.

Nilagyan niya ito ng caption na: “I just got discharged from the hospital last night.

“Please make du’a (invocation) for my fast recovery. My husband already announced that we have been blessed by Allah with a baby girl!

“As much as I want to share her to the world, I have made a decision not to post her face on social media.

“My daughter’s privacy and protection means the world to me. Please keep my daughter in your Dua’s,” ang mensahe pa ni Queenie Padilla.

Nakatakda namang manganak ang isa pang anak ni Robin na si Kylie Padilla ngayong buwan sa panganay din nito kay Aljur Abrenica.