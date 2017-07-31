Queenie Padilla nanganak na, Robin certified lolo na

CERTIFIED lolo na si Robin Padilla! Nanganak na kasi ang panganay niyang anak na si Queenie Padilla nitong nakaraang Huwebes.
Ito ang unang baby nila ng kanyang asawang si Usman Rashid Mir na isang Pakistani. Sa kanyang Instagram account, nag-post si Queenie ng litrato ng kanilang panganak na anak ngunit hindi niya ipinakita ang mukha ng bata.
Nilagyan niya ito ng caption na: “I just got discharged from the hospital last night.
“Please make du’a (invocation) for my fast recovery. My husband already announced that we have been blessed by Allah with a baby girl!
“As much as I want to share her to the world, I have made a decision not to post her face on social media.
“My daughter’s privacy and protection means the world to me. Please keep my daughter in your Dua’s,” ang mensahe pa ni Queenie Padilla.
Nakatakda namang manganak ang isa pang anak ni Robin na si Kylie Padilla ngayong buwan sa panganay din nito kay Aljur Abrenica.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94