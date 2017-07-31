Ronnie Alonte pinagmumura ng fans

GRABE naman ang isang fan ni Papa Ronnie Alonte – talagang binanatan ang heartthrob sa social media.

Isinawalat ng said lady fan ang mga ginagawang excuses ni Papa Ronnie huwag lang makarating sa mga meet-ups and fans day niya.

Iyon pala ay nakikipag-date lang daw sa GF niyang si Loisa Adalio. Pinagmumura siya ng said fan sa social media. True ba ito?

Iyan ang mahirap minsan sa mga fans ngayon, they want to control their idols. Pag hindi sila napagbigyan, sisiraan na nila ang mga ito. Kaya I always tell my artists to keep a little distance sa mga fans nila – mahalin nila ang mga fans pero huwag nilang i-share sa mga ito ang mga top secrets nila because one day sila rin ang magsisiwalat ng mga ito para masira sila.

Nakakaawa naman si Papa Ronnie. Instead of enjoying his booming career ay heto siya ngayon at kailangang ayusin ang isyu with his fans. Nandoon na tayo, kung walang fans ay wala ring stars. Pero sana lang ay alam din ng mga fans kung saan sila lulugar.

They must not rule the game. They must communicate well with their favorite stars na sinusuportahan.

Kaya ayan tuloy, may mga malditang fans na lumalaban nang wala sa lugar. Hmp!

Magtayo kaya ako ng solid fan club ni Papa Ronnie. Pag ako ang naging presidente ng fan club niya, ewan ko na lang kung saan ako pupulutin. Ha! Ha! Ha! Alam n’yo naman ako ilusyunada. Malalang ilusyunadang masyondang dyokla, di va mga Ining?