Tumbok Karera Tips, July 30, 2017 (@SANTA ANA PARK) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1 : PATOK – (2) Oxygen; TUMBOK – (6) Toinfinitynbeyond; LONGSHOT – (1) Conqueror

Race 2 : PATOK – (2) Cerveza Rosas; TUMBOK – (3) Bossa Nova; LONGSHOT – (4) Metamorphosis

Race 3 : PATOK – (5) Isla De Romero/Yssa’s Will; TUMBOK – (3) Tenseventeen; LONGSHOT – (9) Flash Dance/Valkyrie

Race 4 : PATOK – (3) Salt And Pepper; TUMBOK – (4) Lemonada/Sikat; LONGSHOT – (5) Temecula/Oceanside

Race 5 PATOK – (2) Daiquiri Lass; TUMBOK – (6) Eugenie; LONGSHOT – (5) El Mundo

Race 6 PATOK – (3) Sepfourteen / Brilliance; TUMBOK – (6) Hiway One; LONGSHOT – (7) Golden Kongdom

Race 7 PATOK – (8) Conquista Roll; TUMBOK – (6) Hail Storm; LONGSHOT – (2) Caravaggio

Race 8 PATOK – (6) Kailuphia; TUMBOK – (2) Gee’s Prize; LONGSHOT – (1) Rocking Hill

Race 9 PATOK – (5) Lucky Toni; TUMBOK – (7) Prinz Lao; LONGSHOT – (1) Himpapawid

Race 10 PATOK – (3) Diamond’s Best; TUMBOK -(1) Exhilarated; LONGSHOT – (4) Misty Blue

Race 11 PATOK – (6) Calm Like Dew; TUMBOK – (5) Cherokee Chase; LONGSHOT – (4) Malantik

Race 12 PATOK – (4) Plug Ceremony; TUMBOK -(1) Submarino; LONGSHOT – (2) Spectacular Ridge

Race 13 PATOK – (9) Gensan Special; TUMBOK -(2) Twice As Lucky; LONGSHOT – (10) Mr. Tatler

