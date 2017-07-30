Nanay ni Marlo Mortel nakikipaglaban sa stage 4 breast cancer

PINABILIB kami ni Marlo Mortel dahil sa kanyang katatagan.

Marlo’s mom is suffering from stage 4 breast cancer. Noong December pala ay nagkaroon na pala ito ng open heart and now naman ay cancer ang dumali sa kanya.

On his Instagram account ay ipinost ni Marlo ang photo kasama ang kanyang ina at ama sa opsital with this caption, “You are so strong Mommy. Thank you for always fighting! We will fight with you all the way wag ka mapapagod. We love you so much!”

Bumuhos ang simpatya kay Marlo. Mabait naman kasi siyang anak. Ang daming nag-comment at nag-pray para sa paggaling ng kanyang ina.

“Sana ‘yun mga kagaya ni Marlo ay syang mas lalo pa tulungan ng ABS CBN for him to have more projects lalo pa supportive at napakabait na anak ni Marlo sa kanyang INA. I’m praying for you Marlo and for your mother. God is it strenght and your great provider in Jesus name!”

“Pag bakikita natin si marlo sa TV di natin alam bigat pala ng dinadala nyang problema at masaya sya di halata ang kalunggkutan!”

“I admire mother and son. God bless you both.”

“Sana gumaling na mom mo…god is good all the time. god bless.”

“Pray for miracle, Jesus will cure her. God bless both of you. May the healing of Jesus will touch ur mother, Marlo. In Jesus name.”

“In Jesus name gagaling din mommy mo.”

We don’t know Marlo personally but we wish that her mom will be healed.