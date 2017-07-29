Diego huli sa akto: may ka-date sa sinehan By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

SPEAKING of Pusong Ligaw, nakita namin si Diego Loyzaga na nanood sa last full show ng “Kita Kita” sa Robinson’s Magnolia Cinema 4 nitong Martes pero hindi namin nakita si Sofia Andres. Dalawang tickets ang binili ng aktor at bumili rin siya ng inumin para sa dalawang tao kaya iniisip namin na ang girlfriend niya at kapartner sa Pusong Ligaw na si Sofia ang kasama niya, pero nagulat kami dahil ibang babae ang pinagbigyan niya ng isang ticket at pinauna niya itong papasukin sa loob ng sinehan. Pagkatapos ay sumunod na si Diego na naka-black baseball cap, hoodie at denim pants. Baka may taping ng Pusong Ligaw si Sofia kaya hindi nakasama. O, pwede ring kaibigan o kapamilya lang ni Diego ang kasama niyang girl. Hanggang ngayon naman ay hindi pa rin diretsong umaamin sina Diego at Sofia sa tunay na estado ng kanilang relasyon, di ba?

