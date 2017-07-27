255K gov’t employees sisibakin

Libu-libong empleyado umano ng gobyerno ang masisibak sa trabaho kapag ipinatupad ang Government Rightsizing bill na inaprubahan ng Kamara de Representantes kamakalawa. Libu-libong empleyado umano ng gobyerno ang masisibak sa trabaho kapag ipinatupad ang Government Rightsizing bill na inaprubahan ng Kamara de Representantes kamakalawa.

Ayon kina ACT Representatives Antonio Tinio at France Castro aabot sa 255,295 empleyado ng gobyerno ang mawawalan ng trabaho sa ilalim ng House bill 5707.

“Instead of answering the just demand of government employees and workers for salary increase and regularization, government through rightsizing will only effect massive layoffs, retrenchment, and displacement, and worsen contractualization,” saad ng join statement ng dalawa.

Sinabi ni Tinio na inamin ng Department of Budget and Management at mga nagsusulong ng panukala na 16 porsyento ng 1.6 milyon ang maaapektuhan kapag ipinatupad ang panukala.

“Rightsizing will further deteriorate public services since necessary personnel complement in frontline offices will be thinned. Those who will remain in government service, including teaching and medical positions which allegedly ‘will not be affected,’ will not be spared as they will be forced to shoulder heavier workloads.”

Upang mapunan ang magiging kakulangan sa empleyado, kukuha na lamang umano ang gobyerno ng contract of service at job order na hindi ituturing na empleyado ng pamahalaan kaya walang makukuhang benepisyo.

Umaabot na sa 595,192 ang mga job order at contract of service employees ng gobyerno noong 2016.

“Instead of firing people, what the Duterte administration has to do to are to adequately fund its programs, fill up vacancies, and create more plantilla positions. Instead of removing regular employees, it should give tenure to non-regular employees and provide for their benefits.”