MMK episode ni Ria Atayde trending, pinuri ng netizens By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

TRENDING nationwide ang Hershey Hilado story ng Maalaala Mo Kaya nitong Sabado na pinagbidahab ni Ria Atayde kasama sina Alyanna Angeles, Aleck Bovick, Celine Lim, Ryle Santiago, Ernie Garcia at iba pa na may titulong “Damit.” Nasa Singapore si Ria habang umeere ang MMK ngunit nakakarating sa kanya ang lahat ng komento na pawang positibo kaya ang saya-saya ng dalaga. Sinadya talaga aming abangan ang MMK episode ni Ria at masasabi naming nag-improve na ang acting niya, iba naman ang ipinakita niya rito kumpara sa seryeng My Dear Heart. At higit sa lahat, ang payat na niya sa screen. May pagkakahawig pala sila ni Hershey kaya siguro siya ang napiling gumanap sa life story nito at advantage rin na kaya niyang magsalita ng may Aussie accent kaya hindi siya nahuli sa Australyanong gumanap na asawa niya.

