Bato ipinag-utos ang maximum tolerance sa mga nagpoprotesta INQUIRER.net

Ilang oras bago ang ikalawang State of the Nation Address (SONA) ni Pangulong Duterte, binisita ni Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa ang mga pulis na nakatalaga malapit sa Batasan Complex at pinaalalahanan na ipatupad ang maximum tolerance sa mga nagpoprotesta. “Maximum tolerance. Kasama sa sweldo natin ang ang masipa, mabato. Pero wag kayo masyado magpapabugbog,” sabi ni dela Rosa. Tinatayang About 6,000 pulis ang ipinakalat para sa Sona.

