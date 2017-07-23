P139M nasungkit sa Pangasinan

Isang mananaya sa Pangasinan ang nanalo ng P139.4 milyong jackpot prize ng Grand Lotto 6/55 sa bola kamakalawa ng gabi. Ayon sa Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office isa lang ang tumaya sa winning number combination na 44-26-29-32-38-13 na lumabas sa bola noong Sabado. Ang nanalo ay tumaya sa Brgy. Germinal sa bayan ng Bolinao. Siya ang pumili sa mga numero. Mayroon siyang isang taon para kunin ang kanyang premyo sa main office ng PCSO. Umabot sa P26.5 milyon ang halaga ng itinaya sa naturang bola. Walang tumama ng jackpot prize mula noong Abril 24 kaya lumaki na ito. Huli itong tinamaan noong Abril 22 at nagkakahalaga ng P137.2 milyon ang napanalunan ng isang mananaya. Nanalo naman ng tig-P88,620 ang 15 mananaya na nakalimang numero. Tig-P1,330 naman ang 794 mananaya na nakaapat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 13,943 mananaya na nakatatlong numero. Balik sa P30 milyon ang jackpot prize ng Grand Lotto.

