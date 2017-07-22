Martial law extension request ni Duterte pinaboran ng Kongreso

PINABORAN ng mga kongresista’t senador ang hiling ni Pangulong Duterte na pagpapalawig sa martial law sa Mindanao.

Sa hanay ng mga senador, 16 ang sumang-ayon sa martial law extension at apat lamang ang hindi pabor dito sa ginanap na joint session kahapon.

Umabot naman sa 245 kongresista ang bumoto sa pagpapalawig at 14 ang hindi sumang-ayon.

Bago ito ay sinubukan ni Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon na kuwestiyunin ang haba ng panahon ng pagpapalawig sa martial law.

Hirit ni Drilon, hindi kailangang umabot nang hanggang katapusan ng taon ang pagpapalawig sa batas militar.

“I don’t think it is a disrespect to the Chief Executive if we exercise that prerogative to fix the period other than what the President has indicated,” aniya. “In fact, some of our colleagues were quoted as saying that the President told them that 60 days extension of martial law is OK. Martial law extension under these circumstances should not exceed 60 days.”

Kinontra naman siya ni Sen. Gringo Honasan na sinabing may basehan ang martial law extension kung pagbabasehan ang security briefing sa Senado kamakailan.

Bunsod nito ay hindi lumusot ang hiling na amyenda ni Drilon na gawing 60 araw lang na extension ng martial law.

Mindanao lang

Bago ang botohan, ipinaliwanag ni Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana na hindi sasakupin ng batas militar ang Luzon at Visayas.

Ipinaliwanag ni Lorenzana na hindi target ng deklarasyon ng martial law ang New People’s Army bilang sagot sa tanong ni Sen. Francis Pangilinan kung posibleng ideklara rin ito sa Luzon dahil sa banta ng pag-atake ng komunistang grupo.

Aniya,may batas militar man o wala, tungkulin ng pamahalaan na tugunan ang aniya’y “problema” na dulot ng NPA.

May basehan

Igjniit naman nina Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea at National Security adviser Hermogenes Esperon na “matuwid” ang hiling na extension ni Duterte dahil ipinagtibay ng Korte Suprema ang validity nito.

Umapela si Medialdea sa Kongreso na patapusin si Duterte sa kanyang tungkulin na maibalik ang kapayapaan sa rehiyon.

Ayon naman kay Esperon, malaking tulong sa tropa ng gobyerno ang martial law sa paglaban sa Maute group sa Marawi City.

Paliwanag ng opisyal, dahil sa martial law ay mas mabilis ang naging pag-aresto sa mga miyembro ng teroristang grupo at sa kanilang mga taga-suporta, at maging sa pagkontrol sa galaw ng mga ito.

