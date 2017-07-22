‘Napakasarap maging stalker ni Allan K!’

NAKAKATUWA ang friendship namin ni Allan K. Wala lang, ours is a fun friendship. Lagi ko siyang sinusugod para makipag-tong-its most of the time. Ha! Ha! Ha!

Kahit nu’ng nagbakasyon kami sa Boracay – talagang rampa kung rampa. Masarap kasama si AK (as we fondly call him) and I call myself his stalker.

“Para kang gaga talaga. Stalker talaga? Ha! Ha! Ha! Kasi wala tayong conflict kahit sa boys,” biro niya over a draw sa tong-its.

Pag nagsu-show siya either sa Zirkoh or Klownz pinupuntahan ko siya madalas. May times na hindi rin kami nagkikita dahil I usually go out with a date sa inuman. Nandoon lang kami sa loob watching all the gay performers. Minsan makikita na lang niya ako sa audience at babatiin. Ha! Ha! Ha!

What I enjoy most pag nagkakaharap kami ay yung pag-reminisce sa old songs. Marami kasi kaming nakakantang mga lumang kanta – some Ilonggo songs pa. Nakakatuwa dahil it brings us back old memories through music. Hey, hindi kami mga lumang tao ha, mahilig lang kami sa old music talaga. Ha! Ha! Ha! And most of all, hindi pa kami nababaliw.

Pag Saturday, nasa Klownz Quezon Ave lang siya madalas kaya malamang na nandoon din ako pag wala akong other lakad somewhere out there. Pag walang pindot. You know what I mean. See you at Klownz tonight AK – your number one stalker at your service. Huwag mo lang akong talunin palagi sa tong-its. Kaloka ka!

q q q

Buwisit na buwisit ako sa group chat-group chat na iyan sa FB except for one, yung group chat naming magkaklase sa De Paul College, Batch ’77. Kasi nga, it’s amazing that we classmates get connected easily.

Malungkot lang kung minsan dahil doon mo nalalaman that some of them are already gone. Meron kaming point person madalas pag nasa Iloilo kami or kahit sa FB lang, nandiyan si Dra. Bingbing Rote-Tejada na valedictorian namin before – she plays mother hen to most of us. She updates us every now and then re events and everything. Kaya hindi ako napag-iiwanan ng balita about everyone there.

Nagpaplano ang grupo to have a grand reunion either this December or January next year. I suggested to them na gawing January na lang, yung week of the Dinagyang Festival para it’s like shooting two birds with one stone, right? Marami kasi sa amin ang di na naka-witness sa Dinagyang for decades dahil we’re busy with our lives in Manila or some abroad.

Yung iba kasi naming classmates ay nasa abroad kaya di rin sila madalas nakakauwi. Pero pag natuloy itong grand reunion namin this January, it must be so much fun. Imagine, I graduated when I was 16 years old pa lang and now I am already 56 – oh no! 40 years ago na pala iyon. Kaya imagine how excited most of us are to see each other again.

And the funny part is lalaki pa ang drama ko noon – ngayon ay bading na bading na ako. Wow! That’s a shocking revelation, di ba? Charrottt!

Hay naku, basta ako, pag natuloy ako sa pag-uwi sa grand reunion namin, I will bring a boyfriend para malaman nilang masaya ako sa buhay ko until today. Sino kaya ang isasama ko? Ha! Ha! Ha! Baliw-baliwan lang ang peg, okay? Seriously, I miss you all guys! See you when I see you. Mwah!