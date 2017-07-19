Kris: Like ko talaga ang La Luna Sangre at I Heart Davao

INAMIN ni Kris Aquino na sa loob ng 20 years niyang exclusive contract star ng ABS-CBN ay wala siyang ibang TV network na pinapanood kaya ngayong wala na siyang kontrata napapanood na rin niya ang ilang shows sa GMA 7 at TV5.

Sa panayam ng Pep.ph kay Kris ay inamin nitong na-hook siya sa La Luna Sangre ng ABS-CBN na pinagbibidahan nina Daniel Padilla at Kathryn Bernardo.

Aniya, “Now we watch three networks but I have to admit na I’m so hooked on La Luna Sangre. Talagang sabi ko, ang galing ni Kath. Galing na galing ako sa kanila (ni Daniel) Gandang-ganda ako du’n sa show. It’s been two weeks, siguro I just missed three. Nagandahan talaga ako.”

Sa GMA naman, “’Yung I Heart Davao, gandang-ganda rin ako.” Ang nasabing programa ay pinagbibidahan naman nina Carla Abellana, Tom Rodriguez at Benjamin Alves.

Speaking of La Luna Sangre, impressed ang lahat sa fight scenes nina Daniel at Kathryn. Malaking tulong daw talaga ang pag-aaral nila ng martial arts. Plano rin ni Kath na mag-aral bumaril dahil kailangan sa istorya. Sabi ng dalaga, “Ako nga po ‘yung nagre-request more trainings sana and baka soon mag-firing lessons din ako.”

Ang isa pang hinahangaan ng viewers sa LLS ay si Tony Labrusca na magaling din sa stunts at wala siyang kadobol sa mga maaaksyong eksena niya.