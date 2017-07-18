Pacman bibida sa bagong inspirational program ng GMA 7 By Jun Nardo Bandera

BINAGO na ang title ng bagong series ni Marian Rivera. From The Good Teacher, ginawa na itong Super Ma’am dahil kuwento ito ng isang teacher na may kakaibang super powers at kung paano niya mapapatino at mababago ang pasaway niyang mga estudyante. Ang Super Ma’am ang isa sa mga bagong pasabog na programa ng Kapuso Network ngayong third quarter. Kasama rin sa bagong shows ng network ang My Korean Jagiya ni Heart Evangelista na na-in love na sa South Korea sa ilang araw na pananatili roon para sa kanilang taping. Ang kaabang-abang ay ang Korean actor na makakapareha ng Kapuso Sweetheart. Sa isa niyang post sa IG, tanging likod lang ng isang lalaki ang nasa picture na kasama niyang nagba-bike. Ang mapapanood pang parating na shows ng GMA ay ang pagbabalik ng Lip Sync Battle Phiilippines; ang pagbabalik-TV ni Sen. Manny Pacquiao kung saan siya naman ang bibida sa inspirational program na Stories for the Souls at ang Alyas Robin Hood Book 2 ni Dingdong Dantes. Samantala, ang bagong afternoon prime shows na Impostora at Haplos na nagsimula ngayong July ay pumapalo na rin sa ratings game.

